Riyadh: The Public Transport Authority announced the launch of two new Saudi-flagged marine tankers: "Sara" and "Hessa", which were recently registered at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.



The new giant ships joining the Saudi naval fleet, bring the tally of national ships carrying the Saudi flag to (426) with a loading capacity exceeding 13.5 million tons, thus increasing the tonnage capacity of the Saudi naval fleet and enhancing its position as a global logistics center.



The new Hyundai-manufactured vessels are among the national carriers owned and operated by the Saudi National Shipping Company (Bahri), having a tonnage capacity of (43735) thousand metric tons. With these two tankers, the number of bulk carriers in the Saudi fleet now stands at eight.