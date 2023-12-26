MUSCAT - Oman's strategic pursuit to establish itself as a regional logistics hub achieved substantial progress in 2022, boasting a remarkable 15.4% year-on-year sector growth, as reported by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). This robust expansion mirrors a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, propelled by strategic investments and diversification endeavors.

Maritime freight was at the forefront, commanding a significant 54.8% share of all inbound goods in 2022. This highlights the pivotal role played by Oman's well-established port infrastructure in propelling sectoral growth, notably through key players like Sohar Port and Salalah Port.

The aviation sector also took center stage as international flights surged by an impressive 128.2%. This upswing reflects the flourishing air cargo industry and a thriving passenger travel sector, driven by airport expansions and enhanced connectivity. Oman's strategic geographical positioning as a gateway between continents positions it perfectly to capitalize on the global airfreight boom.

Roadways witnessed a substantial 23.6% increase in new constructions in 2022, further expanding Oman's extensive network. This was also evident in a 3.3% increase in registered vehicles and a remarkable 29.9% of total new driving licenses issued.

With ambitious projects like the Oman Logistics Hub and port developments in Salalah and Duqm on the horizon, the future of Omani logistics appears promising. Continuous investments in technology, infrastructure, and skilled personnel are deemed critical to sustaining this momentum and solidifying Oman’s position as a regional logistics powerhouse.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).