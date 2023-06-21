Oman's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has announced that the routes of Muscat Metro, first-ever mass transit network across the capital city, have been finalised and plans are on to conduct a feasibility study with regard to the construction of the Bausher-Al Amerat tunnel, reported Oman News Agency.

Both these elements are part of the Greater Muscat Masterplan, which focuses on systematic urban expansion as well as allocation of spaces for greenery and landscaping, stated the report citing a top official.

The masterplan is in its final stages of preparation and design and will enter implementation stages early next year, after approval from the competent authorities, said Engineer Ibrahim Hamoud Al Waeli, Executive Director of the Urban Strategy at the ministry.

It will be instrumental in developing a system of transport and communication within an integrated and multi-modal transportation network.

The Muscat Metro routes have been finalised based on a set of key elements such as ease of access and the availability of main stations in strategic areas in the capital, stated Al Waeli.

This is in addition to expansion beyond the metro course, notably via express buses and other means of transport to and from the metro, he added.

As for the land uses linked to the economic sector, the masterplan will lend support to the idea of ‘economic blocs’. These include the innovation and knowledge bloc, represented by Knowledge Oasis Muscat, the Sultan Qaboos University and Al Rusayl, said the ONA report.

Another segment related to land use in the economic sector is seen in the 'Industrial and logistic sectors bloc' namely in the areas of Khazaen, Ruwi, Al Misfah and Al Rusayl.

The ‘tourism and economy bloc’ will be represented in the masterplan by the areas of Muscat, Muttrah, Al Khoudh, the Airport zone and the sector of food industries in Barka, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).