The Oman and Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the railway network connecting Oman and UAE, has invited prequalification bids from specialized contractors for freight facilities, depot as well as stations linking the two GCC states.

An ambitious project, the UAE-Oman Railway Network aims to facilitate passenger and freight movement, create rewarding job opportunities for professionals in both countries, and foster sustainable development and stronger ties through the development and operation of a safe, secure, and efficient railway network connecting the two Gulf nations.

The 303-km Oman-UAE railway network will extend from Sohar Port to the UAE National Rail Network, linking Oman with Abu Dhabi.

As per the tender document, potential contractors must demonstrate individually or as a joint venture/consortium that they have the necessary resources and expertise to meet the following requirements.

The bidders must be a local company or a JV/consortium led by local company registered in UAE or Oman,as applicable, to deliver the package(s) in the relevant country.

They must have recent experience executing projects of a similar size, or nature (rail freight facilities, rail passenger stations, and rail maintenance depots, etc) in a railway environment.

Bidders must also have a reputation for timely completion and quality work and design and build experience.

The prequalification documents will be available for purchase and downloading through an e-Payment Services Gateway until August 24.

