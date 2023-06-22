Starting June 23, a new speed limit will apply on Abu Dhabi's Al Saada Bridge due to road works taking place in the area.

This, however, will be implemented only until the end of December 2023, the emirate's transport authority announced on Wednesday.

The speed limit will be reduced to 80kmph in both directions of the bridge on the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street from Friday, Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said.

Drivers are urged to strictly follow traffic signs and take the suggested alternative routes, the ITC said.

"This will help us alleviate congestion and ensure everybody’s safety," it added.

