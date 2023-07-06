Qatar - Mwani Qatar data showed a 32% increase in the number of transshipment containers in the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

The data, published Wednesday by Mwani Qatar, on the performance of the ports during H1, revealed an increase in livestock shipments by 196%, to reach 294,031 head of livestock; while shipments of building and construction materials increased by 5.3% to 274,694 tonnes, and vehicles and equipment shipments increased by 5.5% to reach 40,162 units.

The Mwani data for the first half of 2023 also showed receiving 771,883 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments and a total of 1,316 ships, while the number of shipping containers was 633,029 standard containers.

