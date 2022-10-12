Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is making significant strides towards building sustainable supply chains and maintaining a seamless movement of goods by deploying smart technologies, automation, and logistical support mechanisms that not only sharpen the competitive edge of Saudi ports but position them as a key hub for shipping and logistics giants.



As Mawani’s ambitions align with the latest project launched by the Saudi Railway Company (SAR), a new rail line connecting the North and East train networks to Jubail Industrial City’s internal railway network project, which provides a vital logistical backbone to link industrial and commercial ports.



In addition, the new Project will connect Jubail industrial City with Jubail Commercial Port and King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, as well as King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and other locations on SAR’s network which will develop shipping and unloading services, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).



The new rail line will facilitate and secure the transportation of 6 million tons of liquid and solid materials from King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, and more than 450,000 TEU annually through railways, in addition to reducing around 200,000 truck annually on the highway network of the Eastern Province, as it will also contribute to eliminating 70% of carbon emissions caused by trucks.



The objectives of the Project align with the Smart Ports initiative to deliver fast, safe, and green transport solutions that follow global standards of efficiency and reliability, along with meeting the future development demands in transportation of multimodal containers as well as dry and liquid bulk cargo, while bolstering imports, exports, and green shipping mechanisms, through leveraging cost-efficient logistics, minimizing trade costs, and realizing environmental sustainability.



Mawani has enhanced the competitiveness and operational efficiency of King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail by executing three infrastructure development projects, including the refurbishment of roads and yards as well as building new roads. Three projects are currently underway to renovate warehouses and modernize machinery and equipment alongside the launch of a pioneering national initiative to supply bunker fuel to vessels. Similarly, Jubail Commercial Port is undergoing various infrastructure upgrade, redesign, and redistribution projects.