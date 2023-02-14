Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said it has joined forces with shipping giant Bahri for the launch of a new freight service connecting Europe and Asia via Jeddah Islamic Port.

Besides increasing Bahri’s shipping network coverage and bolstering international supply chains, the new route is set to expand and empower the kingdom’s maritime connectivity while consolidating its leadership as a global logistics hub, as directed in the vision set out by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

Vessels on the new service will set sail from the ports of Bremerhaven, Antwerp, and Montoir, in Europe, before calling at Jeddah enroute to the Indian port of Ennore and the Chinese ports of Taicang and Shanghai. said the statement from Mawani.

The kingdom’s busiest port Jeddah is set to welcome the route’s first ship in early February.

Mawani and Bahri had last year sealed an agreement to build a 95,436 sq m world-class logistics park as part of the national maritime regulator’s drive to partner with major names in the industry to increase the footprint of purpose-built logistics facilities across the kingdom to 30.

