The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the inclusion of Jeddah Islamic Port in the REX shipping service operated by Asyad Line, a part of Omani integrated logistics provider Asyad Group.

Introduced in May, this new cargo route utilizes two vessels with a total capacity of 2,800 TEUs to establish connections between Jeddah and the Indian ports of Nhava Sheva and Mundra as well as Oman's Salalah and Sokhna, said Mawani in its statement.

This recent addition is a testament to the saudi group's commitment to enhancing the competitive edge of the Kingdom's busiest port and its container operators, while simultaneously expanding the maritime connectivity and trade output of the Kingdom in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

With an eye on positioning Jeddah among the world’s top ten hubs, the Red Sea port is undergoing a series of infrastructure upgrades, stated Mawani.

These include the deepening of approach channels and turning basins, building new berths, to enable greater maritime traffic and bolstering its best-in-class logistics offerings in support of the nation’s economic development and diversification drive, it added.

