MAKKAH — Starting 12:00 noon Friday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 5, the traffic police will carry out their tasks at the entry points of Makkah to prevent vehicles without permits from entering the city and the holy sites.



The ban on the entry of unauthorized people to Makkah that began on June 23 will be in force till July 1.



The Hajj Security Forces have warned that anyone who is caught transporting pilgrims without a Hajj permit will be slapped with hefty penalties, including up to six months in prison and SR50000 in fine.



The penalties will also include confiscation of the vehicle used for transportation based on a court ruling if it is owned by the violator. his accomplice or partner. If the violator is an expatriate, he will be deported after serving the jail term and payment of the fine, and there will be a ban on his reentry into the Kingdom for a period specified in the law.

