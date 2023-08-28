MAKKAH — The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC) has announced that the Makkah buses project has operated, during the trial period, 1.5 million trips.

More than 80 million passengers have used the bus service since the start of the trial operation, RCMC said.

It claimed that the 400 buses operated by the service in main locations have contributed to reducing traffic congestion.

It has also contributed to easing access to the main educational and recreational areas, historical sites, and the central area of ​​the Grand Mosque.

The number of stop stations is 435, four of which are central stations, and 25 upgraded air-conditioned stations.

