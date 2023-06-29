The long-term ocean freight rates have registered a major decline again, with 50% drop in key pricing benchmark across last three months, according to Xeneta, a leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform.

The beleaguered carrier industry took another major hit in June, with the latest data from Xeneta’s Shipping Index (XSI) showing a decline of 9.4% in global long-term shipping rates.

Close on the heels of a 27.5% collapse last month and a 10.3% fall in April, contracted rates have now shed 47.2% of their value in the last three months alone, and 51.7% over the course of 2023, it stated.

Xeneta’s real-time data, crowd-sourced from leading global shippers, shows falls in the prices of valid long-term contracts across all key trading corridors.

Even as the uniform declines have now pushed the XSI to a 23-month low, Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund says there is a little hope of a turnaround on the industry horizon.

Challenging times

"The fall from the peaks of last year have almost been as dramatic as the rates explosion which gave carriers such a profitable 2022. Those higher rates now appear to be a distant memory, while 2023 is becoming quite challenging," stated Berglund.

"A fall of almost 50% in contracted prices in just three months on the XSI is highly unusual," he pointed out.

"Furthermore, with on-going weak demand, continuing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, and a growing excess of capacity, it’s difficult to see how the industry can turn this current trend around – at least in the short-term," he added.

According to him, Xeneta’s data demonstrates a case of ‘the bigger they are, the harder they fall’, with huge declines for the year to date on the main container corridors.

The Far East export benchmark, a key link in the global supply chain, has, steeply declined since December 2022, shedding 65.3% of its value, stated Berglund.

Meanwhile, the US import sub-index is down 56.3% for the year, with the European import benchmark declining 46.2%. The opposing European export figure fared only slightly better, down 38.3%, he added.

Dramatic drops

"If we sift through those headline figures and look at individual trades, we see some eye-catching reversals in fortune over the first six months of the year," explained Berglund.

"For example, China to North Europe and Indian West Coast & Pakistan to North Europe are two trades that have racked up total declines of more than 70% since the end of last year. Taiwan to the Mediterranean and Taiwan to North Europe have also plummeted from the heights of 2022, with falls of 65.5% for 2023 to date," he noted.

"There really are very few bright spots with the only exception this month being the trade lane from South America East Coast to China, which is up by 11% month-on-month. Hardly enough to lift the hopes of anyone within the carrier community," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).