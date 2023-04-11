MAKKAH - Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Badr bin Sultan inaugurated on Monday the temporary King Abdulaziz Road in Makkah.



The Umm Al-Qura for Development and Reconstruction Company, the owner and developer of the Masar Destination, opened the road temporarily for buses and guests of some hotels in the Central Haram area until the completion of the Masar Destination’s infrastructure works. The road has 3.65 km length and 40 meters width in each direction.



The deputy emir also opened the project to complete the first ring road, which aims to serve the areas adjacent to the Grand Mosque with a length of 4.46 km with three lanes in each direction.



The project connects Jabal Al-Kaaba Road and Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road, the Masar Destination, Jabal Omar Hotels, Ajyad Street, King Abdulaziz Endowment (Abraaj Al-Bait Towers) and Makkah Construction and Development Company.



During the ceremony, Prince Badr was briefed on the progress of the work of the Masar Destination. The deputy emir was accompanied by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Acting Mayor of Makkah Saleh Al-Turki, and Chairman of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites Eng. Saleh Al-Rasheed on the occasion.



Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the Board of Directors of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Reconstruction Company, Yasser Abu Ateeq, CEO of the company, and its senior executives received the deputy emir and the ministers.



The temporary opening of the King Abdulaziz Road was in line with the directives of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites. It was part of the commission’s efforts to facilitate smooth movement of visitors and pilgrims during the month of Ramadan, and that is in coordination with the Masar Destination, and follow-up from the Emirate of Makkah region, the Makkah Mayoralty and the Civil Defense.



