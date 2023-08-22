ABU DHABI: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), the integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi, today announced that it has commenced main road landscaping works across 288,000 sqm in KEZAD Al Ma’mourah.

The AED42 million project includes landscaping 24 km of main roads and roundabouts in KEZAD Al Ma’mourah. The project also consists of planting 350 trees of different species along the roads and plating shrubs and hardscaping over an area of 120,000 sqm.

Moreover, KEZAD will also construct irrigation pumping stations and water tanks connected to KEZAD wastewater treatment plant.

The enhancements, aimed at improving the flow of traffic, facilitating the movement of goods and beautifying the area, are being executed in coordination with relevant government agencies such as the Abu Dhabi Municipality and Integrated Transport Centre, among others, as well as the businesses in the area to ensure smoothest possible workflow at an accelerated pace.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, said, “KEZAD Group is continually looking for ways to improve the business experience of our clients and maintain Abu Dhabi’s position and the heart of regional industrial and economic development.

“As with the recently started project in KEZAD Musaffah (ICAD 1), the improvement of the road network system in KEZAD Al Ma’mourah is aimed at developing a faster and more efficiently connected economic zone, in line with the aim of our wise leadership. This upgrade reinforces the value proposition of KEZAD and strengthens the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s position as an advanced economic and industrial hub.”

The announcement follows KEZAD Group’s recent announcement of an AED55 million infrastructure upgrade in KEZAD Musaffah (ICAD 1) across 40,000 sqm and 23 km of roads. Both projects, executed in compliance with the best global practices, standards, and specifications, are to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.