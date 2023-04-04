Doha: The ports of Qatar witnessed a huge rise in cargo handling in March 2023 as cargo and livestock throughput jumped significantly last month, when compared to the same period last year.

“Cargo and livestock throughput at Mwani Qatar jumped 98 percent and 451 percent, respectively in March 2023 compared to the same period last year. RORO units and vessels saw an increase of 15 percent and 7 percent at Hamad Port, Doha Port and Ruwais Port,” Mwani Qatar tweeted yesterday.

The three ports handled 114,079 containers; 297,009 freight tonnes of general and bulk cargo; 7007 units of vehicles; 53,193 heads of livestock and 50,969 freight tonnes of building materials, while the ports received 231 vessels in March 2023.

Hamad Port whose multi-use terminal is designed to serve the supply chains for the RORO (vehicles), grains and livestock offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman. It is gateway to marine tourism and plays a major role in promoting marine tourism.

Meanwhile, according to QTerminals, terminal operating company at Hamad Port, announced that the port has handled the highest volume of breakbulk in March 2023 since its launch.

Hamad Port received 135 vessels last month. The port handled 114,262 containers; 291,427 freight tonnes of general cargo and 6964 units of vehicles in March 2023. “The volume of breakbulk is the highest ever handled in Hamad Port at 291,427 F/T,” QTerminals said in a tweet.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

QTerminals in February of this year crossed the 8 million TEUs throughput milestone since the start of operations in December 2016. This significant achievement reinforces the confidence the shipping lines have in Hamad Port’s facilities and QTerminals’ safe services, competency and performance.

As part of its continuous journey of expansion, Hamad Port added 5 new shipping services to its growing shipping lines network during 2022, to reach 28 shipping services offering direct and indirect services to over 100 destinations around world.

The new services provide additional opportunities for direct trade between Qatar and the world, cementing the port’s role towards achieving the goals aimed at transforming Qatar into a vibrant regional trade hub.

