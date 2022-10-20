Qatar - GWC, one of the largest logistics services providers in the region, has successfully transported Thuraya and Suhail to the Panda Park in Al Khor, Qatar.

These two giant pandas have been gifted by China to Qatar as a token of friendship and to celebrate Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup, which begins on November 20.

GWC was responsible for the ground logistics and delivery once they arrived in Doha. This included customs clearance and transport from Hamad International Airport (HIA) to the Panda Park in Al Khor.

The pandas were transported in two closed temperature-controlled trucks, with temperature set to +5 deg C to +10 deg C.

GWC’s expertise in transporting precious and endangered species was tested and successfully passed test runs from the airport to Panda Park, Al khor to check if the temperature can be maintained as per the above conditions.

Transporting such endangered species requires a high level of due diligence and attention to detail, the company said.

GWC also conducted a site survey at Panda Park, Al Khor to check the location and safety of the place where the Pandas would be offloaded. An extra truck was with the contingent to deal with any emergency situation.

The company works closely and regularly with the Qatar Ministry of Environment’s Veterinary Affairs Department to ensure all processes comply with the highest standards of biosecurity at all times.

GWC worked closely with Qatar Airport Services, General Authority of Customs, Hamad International Airport, Ministry of Interior and Qatar Airways along with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment representative to discuss and plan the scope and to facilitate this operation.

