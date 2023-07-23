After declining for several weeks, global air cargo tonnages increased slightly in the second full week of July, mainly driven by stabilising volumes ex-Asia Pacific, whereas rates continued their long-term decline, says a WorldACD report.

However, at a regional level, strong drops in tonnages were recorded (2Wo2W) ex-North America to Europe (-16%) and Asia Pacific (-10%), and also ex-Middle East & South Asia to Asia Pacific (-16%) and Europe (-13%).

Modest increases were recorded ex-Asia Pacific to North America (+3%) and intra-Asia Pacific (+2%), while traffic between Asia Pacific and Europe dropped -4% on the head-haul westbound direction and -5% eastbound.

Increase in tonnages

Figures for week 28 (July 10 to 16) show a +2% increase in tonnages compared with the previous week, while average worldwide air cargo prices fell slightly (-1%), week on week (WoW), based on the more than 400,000 weekly transactions covered by WorldACD’s data.

Comparing weeks 27 and 28 with the preceding two weeks (2Wo2W), overall tonnages decreased by -3% versus their combined total in weeks 25 and 26, with capacity stable and average worldwide rates down by -1%.

On the pricing side, average rates show a small decrease on a regional level for most lanes, on a 2Wo2W basis, with the strongest drop recorded on the flows ex-Asia Pacific to Middle East & South Asia (-4%) and to Europe (-4%), and ex-North America to Europe (-4%) and to Central & South America (-4%). The only positive development in the average rate was recorded ex-Middle East & South Asia to Asia Pacific (+3%).

Year-on-Year perspective

Comparing the overall global market with this time last year, chargeable weight in weeks 27 and 28 was down -3% compared with the equivalent period last year (YoY), driven by decreases in tonnages ex-North America (-12%), ex-Europe (-8%) and ex-Central & South America (-6%), while, notably, tonnages ex-Asia Pacific went up +3% compared to last year.

Overall capacity has increased by +8% compared with last year, with capacity ex-Asia Pacific up by a noteworthy +33%. Another notable YoY percentage increase was observed on capacity ex-Middle East & South Asia (+9%), while a strong reduction was shown from Central & South America (-15%).

Worldwide average rates are currently -39% below their levels this time last year, at an average of $2.29 per kilo in week 28, although they remain significantly above pre-Covid levels (+29% compared to July 2019

