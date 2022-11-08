G4S, the world’s leading integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers and active in 85 markets, will be expanding its Bahrain operation investing over $3 million. It will create 160 jobs in Bahrain within three years, with the support of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB).

G4S obtained the Ancillary Service Provider – Cash Processing Services licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), where G4S will provide multiple activities, including cash management and deposit preparation, processing of deposits for banks, ATM balancing, reconciliation, and administration.

The Managing Director of G4S Cash Solutions Bahrain Christos Volis said: “This expansion will enable us to provide a wide range of services to customers. Bahrain has been supportive throughout the set-up process, and we look forward to benefiting from the kingdom’s forward-looking regulations and highly developed financial services sector. We would like to thank the EDB and CBB for their support in this journey.”

Ali Almudaifa, Chief Business Development at Bahrain EDB said: "We are pleased with G4S decision to expand their operation in Bahrain, this is a reflection of the growth of the financial services sector.”

