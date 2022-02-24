Etihad Rail is in “full steam ahead” for the development of passenger transport services on the network following the signing of a 1.99 billion dirham ($542 million) financing agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the CEO of the rail network developer said.

Shadi Malak said the agreement with the lender brings the UAE one step closer to strengthening the country’s reputation as a regional and global transport hub.

The agreement is part of the UAE National Railways Programme, the company said in a press release following the signing ceremony.

“By connecting the United Arab Emirates through a fully integrated rail network, Etihad Rail will bring significant economic and social benefits to the businesses and communities it serves, empowering future growth and providing opportunities for all,” said Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of FAB.

Etihad Rail’s passenger services will connect the seven emirates across 11 cities and locations and are expected to carry 36.5 million people every year by 2030.

It is one of the three strategic projects of the National Railways Programme, which was launched by the UAE government in December 2021.

Services will start at Al Sila, on the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s border with Saudi Arabia, and travel across the country to Fujairah.

Top speeds are expected to be 200 kilometres per hour, allowing journey times of 50 minutes between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 100 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, 50 minutes from Dubai to Fujairah and 70 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Al Ruwais.

Etihad Rail announced in November last year that it had achieved the milestone of completing the excavation of all nine tunnels of the network in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

