DUBAI - Ajman Government and ENOC Group joined forces to improve vehicle inspection knowledge and skills among Ajman’s Government vehicle inspectors to prioritise safety on the roads across the UAE, Security Service Support Authority.

The training was provided by AutoPro Academy, a vehicle service and maintenance subsidiary of ENOC Group and a centre for automotive technical education and excellence.

AutoPro Academy training aims to qualify and enhance technical skills to identify and report on vehicle defects and ensure compliance with local and international safety and environmental regulations.

Inspectors from both light and heavy vehicle testing centres attended this training course, where the group’s professional trainers from AutoPro Academy demonstrated the latest technologies and methodologies used in vehicle testing.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, “At ENOC, we recognise the crucial role these programmes play in upskilling vehicle inspectors and providing them with the required knowledge to identify faults and defects. We are committed to working closely with government entities across the UAE to keep people on the road safe and reduce the risk of accidents.”

Mohammad Alshamsi, CEO of Security Services Support Authority - Ajman Government, said, “This accredited training programme from ENOC Group aims to promote awareness, technical skills, and safety standards among vehicle inspectors. Its primary objective is to equip vehicle inspectors with the necessary skills to streamline vehicle testing and enhance their level of proficiency.”

The programme is expected to significantly impact the safety and environmental standards of vehicle inspections in Ajman. It will help ensure that vehicles on the road meet the highest safety and environmental compliance standards.