RIYADH — Emir of the Tabuk region Prince Fahd bin Sultan inaugurated 34 new development projects worth a total of about SR1 billion.

He also launched the public bus transport project in the city of Tabuk in a ceremony held in the presence of Minister Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail in Tabuk on Monday.

The projects are aimed at developing the infrastructure and improving the quality of life in the cities and governorates of the region.



Speaking on the occasion, Al-Hogail praised the support of the Emir Prince Fahd for the ministry’s programs and projects, saying that the new development projects in the Tabuk region come within the framework of the ministry’s efforts to keep pace with the aspirations of the wise leadership in developing Saudi cities and transforming them into smart and sustainable cities. These efforts are also aligned with realizing the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 within highly proficient plans and programs that place the Kingdom’s cities in the forefront of the world.



Al-Hogail said that the ministry aims, through new development projects, to develop the urban landscape and improve the quality of life in the cities and governorates of the Tabuk region, by developing infrastructure, raising the efficiency of roads, creating parks and pedestrian walkways, developing squares and neighborhood centers, establishing rainwater drainage networks, and warding off the dangers of floods. The region has a diversity of projects covering various tourism, entertainment and health sectors.



Al-Hogail pointed out that the Tabuk region witnessed during the year 2023 the implementation of about 35 development projects in the municipal sector with a value exceeding SR710 million and these projects are aimed to develop infrastructure and raise the efficiency of roads to improve traffic movement, develop pedestrian paths and bridges, drain rainwater and ward off the dangers of floods, bringing the total number of new projects and those are under implementation to 69 projects with a value of more than SR1.7 billion.



On his part, Dr. Rayan Al-Hazmi, general supervisor of passenger transport at the Transport General Authority, briefed on the first public transport bus project in the Kingdom that features 25 percent environmentally friendly electric buses, and the first clean energy bus route. The project includes four routes with a total length of 128.1 km and more than 105 stations linking the city’s major centers. After listening to the briefing, the Emir inaugurated the public transport bus project.



Prince Fahd also witnessed the signing ceremony of a number of investment project contracts for the mayoralty of the Tabuk region with an investment return of up to SR235 million and a construction cost exceeding SR400 million.

