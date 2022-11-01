ABU DHABI - EDGE Group entity, JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, and Enekom, a Turkish company leading in rail technology, research, development and engineering, today signed a partnership to expand railway solutions and technology in the region.

As per the agreement, JAHEZIYA will be Enekom’s exclusive distributor of the patented RailAcoustic Sensors in the GCC to enhance railway security.

As the UAE continues development in the railway industry, JAHEZIYA’s current portfolio is uniquely positioned to benefit this strategic sector through fire rescue training and services, health and safety training and specialised training services, as well as new innovative products specific to the railway industry.

The partnership was announced during ADIPEC, an exhibition in which the world’s energy ecosystem will come together to explore market trends, source solutions and conduct business across the industry’s full value chain, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 31st October to 3rd November.

Speaking on the occasion, JAHEZIYA CEO Talal Al Hashmi said, “We are keen to leverage this opportunity with Enekom to provide enhanced railway security to the UAE, contributing significant in-country value and furthering technological integration within the railway sector. In line with our ongoing efforts to secure EDGE as a leading provider of emergency services and to ensure optimal safety options, this collaboration between JAHEZIYA and Enekom will enable growth and offer the opportunity to reinforce rail technology and safety services in the GCC."

Haluk Gokmen, Enekom Founder and CEO, noted, “We look forward to our partnership with JAHEZIYA as an opportunity to strengthen our impact in the region’s railway capabilities and are proud to be extending our presence in the UAE. By driving sector growth both locally and beyond, our partnership ensures that the UAE receives the best options in railway technological possibilities.”