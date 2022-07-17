Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been named a Gold Globee Winner in the IT Products & Services for Government category of the Information Technology World Awards presented by Globee.

The awards aim to elevate standards of excellence and recognise achievements of businesses across the globe in numerous fields. It consists of 11 business awards competitions staged annually, one of which is dedicated to the IT industry.

The Globee Information Technology World Awards 2022 offers 27 categories for corporations and individuals. RTA won the IT Products & Services for Government category award for its myRTA mobile application, which supports the automation of its services.

myRTA application provides employees with a single interface to access all internal electronic services. There are currently about 210 automated services available, and work is underway to automate additional services. Since the app was launched, nearly 9,000 users have processed more than half a million transactions, saving 3,570,835 sheets of paper.

