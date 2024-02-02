The Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has expanded its taxi fleet at Dubai Airports by 100%, with the addition of 350 new environmentally friendly taxis, effectively doubling its airport service capacity, a report said.

The expansion aims to enhance the daily mobility of both Dubai residents and visitors and is attributed to the growing influx of passengers and visitors as well as the numerous international events taking place in the emirate, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The airport taxi service is designated exclusively for arrivals at Dubai Airports and Port Rashid. It provides passengers with round-the-clock transportation to any destination within the UAE. Customers can easily request this service, which is backed by qualified staff dedicated to assisting passengers in reaching their desired locations.

With the newly added taxis, DTC becomes one of the largest operators in the region, boasting a fleet of 5,566 vehicles and a notable increase in market share within the taxi sector to become 45%.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, emphasised that the decision to double the fleet of airport taxis from 350 to 700 is a strategic move that aims to promote the taxi services at the airport, and increase trips by 30%, thus reducing waiting times and providing quicker services to passengers.

“It reflects Dubai's sophisticated and civilised image, underscoring the emirate's commitment to continuously improving and developing its services.

“It also aligns with the growing demand for taxis due to the increasing passenger traffic at Dubai's airports,” he said.

He noted that the company offers a series of vehicles, including luxurious limousines and electric vehicles, at Dubai airports.

All vehicles are regulated and monitored by Dubai Taxi Company's control centres, ensuring the safety and efficiency of transportation operations for passengers, Al Falasi said.

Al Falasi highlighted that the expansion of the company's vehicle fleet reaffirms its commitment to further fortify its prominent position as a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions within the Emirate of Dubai.

It also reaffirms the company's role as the largest taxi operator in the emirate, ultimately boosting its market share through the doubling of its fleet at Dubai airports, thereby positively impacting the company's revenues, he said.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, said: "In light of the increasing growth witnessed by Dubai International Airport, with the number of passengers expected to reach about 88 million in 2024, RTA has decided to equip Dubai Taxi Company, as the exclusive airport taxi service provider, with an additional 350 vehicle plates.

“This move will enhance the company's operational capacity to match the rapid growth and evolution of Dubai Airports.”

Dubai Taxi delivers a wide range of mobility solutions, spanning across four main business sectors. This includes expansive and eco-friendly taxi fleet, VIP limousine services, comprehensive bus services, and corporate delivery service.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).