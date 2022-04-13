Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the leading organisation responsible for Air Traffic Management at airports in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has renewed a cooperation agreement with international public services company, Serco for another two years, ending in January 2024.

The deal was inked by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and chief executive and Emirates Airline and Group, chairman of Dubai Air Navigation Services and Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East.

“To ensure superiority of the quality of services it provides to the airports across Dubai and the UAE, dans is continuing its efforts to provide unparalleled services to the clients in line with its strategic plans to enhance its technological capabilities and continually upgrade the performance of its human resources up to the highest safety and security standards,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“The creative initiatives of Dubai have contributed to accelerating the recovery phase of the global civil aviation sector which necessitated dans, in its capacity as the key air traffic operator at the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, continue its professional role to stay in the lead and ensure its readiness to keep pace with the massive passenger growth expected in the coming period.”

dans is one of the key contributors to supporting the growth of Dubai’s economy, especially the aviation sector that handles the businesses brought by over 92 international carriers that connects more than 290 key cities on the planet.

Sheikh Ahmed commended the renewal of the cooperation agreement with Serco and indicated it will enhance the level of services provided by dans at both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. It will ensure superior operational efficiency by utilising the latest technologies and international standards and help explore the future of the Air Traffic Management (ATM) sector across the world.

Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, director-general of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO (seconded) of Dubai Air Navigation Services said: “We have a deep-rooted relationship with Serco and the renewal of the agreement is built on our great confidence in the company’s capabilities and the numerous achievements we have jointly made over the past years.”

Ibrahim Ahli, deputy CEO of dans, said: “Renewing the agreement with Serco will allow us to continue the journey of excellence we started together over the past years in managing flights whose numbers now stands at about 1,500 movements a day across the different airports of Dubai. Our human resources work efficiently round the clock to provide the best, safest and most secure services to our clients.”

