The Union of African Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture & Professions (UACCIAP) and DP World have formalised a groundbreaking partnership to reshape intra-Africa trade, addressing the key challenges faced by businesses.

With focus on overcoming the hurdles hindering intra-Africa trade, the partnership seeks to make trade within the continent more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective.

Under the agreement, UACCIAP and DP World will provide African businesses with a robust platform for connecting, sharing business information, access to fairs and exhibitions, sectorial and general delegations and logistics support.

UACCIAP Chairman Ahmed El Wakil and DP World Group Chairman & CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem signed the agreement in DP World’s Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Valuable platform

Bin Sulayem said: "We are dedicated to supporting the growth of African businesses and fostering trade within the continent. Poor road, rail and maritime infrastructure add as much as 40% to the costs of goods traded among African countries. At the same time, intra-African trade makes up just 13% of its total. This agreement will provide our members with a valuable platform to reach new markets and expand their operations."

El Wakil added: "This partnership is a significant step towards promoting trade and investment between African countries. We have witnessed many African countries drive their economies towards higher growth and we are fully confident in our continent’s offering to the world. We are delighted to partner with DP World, a global leader in logistics and e-commerce, to connect African businesses with new opportunities and markets."

The partnership sets the stage for

*Collaboration to implement business promotion programmes and initiatives, facilitating seamless trade operations for businesses across the continent.

*UACCIAP members will gain exclusive access to Dubuy.com, DP World's B2B e-marketplace with end-to-end supply chain solutions, which will connect African exporters with global buyers, expanding their market reach beyond the continent.

*DP World will provide support for marketing and shipping services, leveraging its robust logistics infrastructure to enhance the efficiency of trade operations for UACCIAP members.

