Muscat – The construction works of the Dibba waterfront in the Wilayat of Dibba in the Musandam governorate will start on April 13 and continue for a year, according to Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali bin Saud al Habsi, Wali of Dibba.

“The project cost is RO674,387 and will be an entertainment destination for the people and residents and contribute to the development of tourism. The project will provide job opportunities for young people by using some of the sites designated along the project to establish small kiosks and cafes,” he said.

According to Sheikh Habsi, the project, spread over an area of 1,250m, aims to attract beachgoers and thus revitalise the economic and tourism potential of the site. “It includes a number of vital facilities such as a concrete barrier to break the waves, a walkway, sites for sports and games for children, sites for entrepreneurs, green spaces and landscaping, seating areas, and an open-air theater that can accommodate 200 people.”

The project will also have 5m-high 150 lighting poles along the walkway.

Sheikh Habsi added, “We will complete another part of the waterfront in front of the areas of Tawahi and Qastaniya, with a length of approximately 800m. This area will include a walkway, a concrete barrier to stop the waves, and lighting poles.”

