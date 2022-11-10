Audi Oman, represented by Premium Motors has partnered with EVO to launch Oman’s largest network of interconnected electric vehicles chargers.

The Omani landscape is unique in its scale and widespread development and requires a robust EV infrastructure in order to attend to the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles. This is one of the main challenges faced by electric vehicle customers today.

Proactive stance

Audi Oman understands these challenges and has taken a proactive stance to partner with EVO and develop a robust network that can both support the adoption of electric vehicles in Oman as well as provide Audi EV owners with a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Under the patronage of Eng Saeed Bin Hamood Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communication, and Information Technology, and in line with Oman’s net-zero 2050 commitment and the sultanate’s drive towards a greener tomorrow, Audi Oman and EVO have unveiled the first of a series of public electric vehicle chargers at a special event held at the Oman Automobile Association.

Audi Oman and EVO are planning to install over 70 chargers across Oman before the end of 2022 and will further expand this network to over 250 charging points by the end of 2023.

Additionally, the EVO app which is scheduled to launch in December 2022 will provide Audi EV users with a wide range of exclusive services geared at facilitating their transition to e-mobility. EVO and Audi ensure the most advanced suite of services in the region.

e-tron Sportback

The e-tron Sportback launched in Oman earlier this year is a symbol of EV readiness in the nation. The launch of the battery-powered luxury crossover along with the robust charging network will further complement Audi’s offerings and cement its position as the leader in the EV marketspace in Oman.

Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors Oman, said: “We believe our commitment to developing EV infrastructure in Oman will greatly contribute to Audi’s overall sustainability strategy. The charging process is fundamental to the everyday usability of an EV. We are happy to introduce a series of new charging points which we are sure will add to the convenience of owning a premium state-of-the-art EV such as the e-tron Sportback. Our commitment goes beyond simply delivering class-leading products, we strive to go the extra mile and guarantee that our customers have an enjoyable and trouble-free experience.”

EVO is Oman’s leading electric vehicle charging supplier, providing charging solutions for owners and businesses across the sultanate.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).