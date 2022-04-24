The amended regulations of the taxis activity will come into force on Sunday, April 24, Saleh Al-Zuwaid, spokesman of the Saudi Public Transport Authority (PTA) said.



Al-Zuwaid emphasized, during an interview with Al-Arabiya, that the increase in vehicle activity called for the need to make amendments to the rules regulating this activity.



The new amendments to the regulations are related to allowing a Saudi citizen to work in any vehicle after being authorized on it, in addition to canceling the age limitation requirement, but it is only required that he obtain a license.



Allowing vehicle models for the years 2016 and 2017 has also been extended to work until the end of this year, which will contribute to increasing the demand for this activity, he added.



Al-Zuwaid said that there are 40 companies licensed for passenger transport applications that carried out 18 million trips during the first quarter of 2022, or 200,000 trips per day, and about 800 men and women drivers have implemented them.



"The localization of passenger transport apps decision, a year and a half after its issuance, is considered a success stor," Al-Zuwaid said.



More than 800,000 Saudi men and women work in passenger transport apps, and some of them consider this job as a permanent income for them, he said, noting that it is a good opportunity for them.



Al-Zuwaid explained that the number of trips for drivers varies from one person to another, as some persons make more than 160 trips per month and some between 10 to 20 trips, noting that there are some challenges such as responding at peak times.



The vehicle activity is one of the vital activities in Saudi Arabia, which meets the needs of a large group of society, Al-Zuwaid said.



The demand for this activity increased by 38% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of last year, Al-Zuwaid said, noting that the Riyadh region accounts for the most use of passenger transport apps by 44%.

