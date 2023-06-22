Allison Transmission, a global leader in commercial-duty automatic transmissions and propulsion solutions, has expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia and Qatar with key partnerships. This underscores the company's dedication to providing cleaner and more sustainable transportation systems across the Middle East.

Recent successes for Allison in Qatar and Saudi Arabia include a major fleet deal in the kingdom, reflecting the company's growing network of strategic partners and the increasing demand for its cutting-edge technology. These milestones highlight the pivotal role of the Middle East in the company's global growth strategy.

In Saudi Arabia, Allison recently partnered with a Chinese manufacturer to supply 40 buses for the Hajj and Umrah periods equipped with Allison transmissions for the first time ever, reinforcing the crucial role the company has played in supporting the country's transportation needs for these important religious occasions. Major Saudi fleet operators have selected Allison fully automatic transmissions for their reliability, efficiency and passenger comfort.

Smooth driving

Allison’s torque converter and Continuous Power Technology eliminate power interrupts resulting in a comfortable and smooth driving experience for both the driver and passengers. The fully hydraulic automatic transmission without mechanical clutches, has less wear and tear also on all parts of the drivetrain and therefore resulting in fewer costly breakdowns and repairs.

The company's collaboration with leading bus manufacturers contributed to the delivery of some 450 buses in 2020 alone, the largest single sale in the Middle East North Africa (Mena) region. This achievement was made possible through partnerships with Chinese bus OEMs.

Allison Transmission is also celebrating a successful collaboration with TAM, a new Chinese brand of city buses making their debut in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Around 20 TAM city buses equipped with Allison transmissions arrived in Jeddah last month, demonstrating the partnership's commitment to delivering reliable and efficient transportation solutions. This milestone reinforces Allison Transmission's dedication to supporting emerging brands and expanding their presence in the Middle East market.

250 school buses

In Qatar, Allison has partnered with Yutong & Higer, a renowned Chinese bus manufacturer, to help supply over 250 school buses. These buses, equipped with the Allison 3000 Series, embody the company’s top-tier technology and its commitment to delivering high-performance and reliable solutions.

Allison’s enduring partnerships with Chinese manufacturers in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia are built on a foundation of trust and collaboration established over three decades. These alliances have enabled the seamless integration of Allison propulsion solutions, including its renowned T390R transmission, known for its reliability, ease of operation and fuel efficiency.

"These achievements in Saudi Arabia and Qatar highlight the importance of the region to our company and demonstrate our commitment to supporting its transportation needs,” said Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Area Manager for Middle East & Pakistan.

“By collaborating with leading bus manufacturers and delivering top-tier technology, we contribute to the modernisation of transportation networks, enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the evolving demands of our Middle East customers."

