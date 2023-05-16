Abu Dhabi: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Mohammed Albudaiwi stated that the GCC countries, the GCC Secretariat General, and the GCC Rail Authority are continuing their efforts to finalize the completion stages of the railway linking the GCC countries, representing a prominent step in the joint Gulf interdependence and integration.



His remarks were made during the Middle East Rail Exhibition and Conference being held May 15-16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the participation of a number of decision-makers in the Arab transportation sector, dignitaries, and CEOs of key rail operators from across the region.



“I am honored to begin my speech by extending sincere gratitude and appreciation to Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, for the support provided to the course of the Cooperation Council across all fields, which is symbolized by the convening of the Middle East Rail Conference and Exhibition,” Albudaiwi said.



“I would also like to express gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, for his generous sponsorship of this conference, which clearly reflects the ambitious developmental achievements and huge investments in the railway sector in the GCC countries. I am also pleased to thank Engineer Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, for his kind invitation to participate in this conference,” the GCC chief said.



During his speech, the Secretary General emphasized that the leaders of the GCC countries were keen to support the process of joint Gulf action to enhance cooperation to reach the desired integration in all fields. Furthermore, he underscored that the GCC states have taken thoughtful steps to coordinate and unify their policies and strategies, aiming to crystallize an applicable collective action framework that meets the ambitions and aspirations of the people of the GCC states.



Further explaining, he affirmed that the GCC states have been able to complete several strategic integration projects, and the efforts of the General Secretariat, the GCC Rail Authority, and member states to complete the railway project represents a prominent step in the joint Gulf interdependence and integration, due to its direct positive impact on inter-trade exchange movement, and citizens and residents’ free mobility among the GCC countries. The project also supports joint investments between the member states and strengthens Gulf economic integration and its impact on the global economy.



Moreover, Albudaiwi stated that the member states, the General Secretariat, and the Gulf Rail Authority are following up on implementing the GCC railway project, which is achieving tangible results, as some member states have finished building parts of the project within their territories. He added: “In this context, I am delighted to thank and congratulate the United Arab Emirates on completing the railway construction within its territory and connecting it with the border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”