As part of its worldwide growth strategy, ASM Chartering, part of Al Seer Marine (ASM), plans to transport approximately 2-3 million tonnes of bulk cargoes in 2022.

The company aims to increase its fleet to become the largest in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) market and is analysing expansion initiatives in product tankers, gas tankers, and dry bulk shipping sectors, with short-term plans of acquiring 10 to 15 ships in 2022.

At present, ASM manages a total of five dry bulk and general cargo ships and provided freight solutions to an international mining group for approximately 850,000 metric tonnes of iron ore from Asia Pacific to East Asia. ASM is currently in negotiations for a long-term contract for carriage of 2 million tonnes annually.

Freight solutions

A global player across multiple marine sectors and subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), ASM is thus expanding to provide freight solutions for bulk cargoes globally through its subsidiary, ASM Chartering.

This subsidiary will focus on delivering effective and efficient freight services for cargo interests internationally, focused on the Middle East market.

Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of ASM, said: “We have seen a global rise in demand for dry bulk tonne-mile trade with 2021 recording a 3.7% increase, while this year, continued growth is forecast at about 1.4%. ASM will capitalise on this trend and increase our capacity, transporting about 2-3 million tonnes of bulk cargoes in 2022.

Seizing the opportunity

“Given the fragmented nature of this market, we are seizing the opportunity to consolidate cargo volumes and plan to establish a world-class and transparent commercial maritime business through strategic partnerships across the Middle East region.”

ASM is a global leader in marine services and has been expanding rapidly in the commercial shipping segment.

