AD Ports Group has signed a deal on clean energy handling and transport with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and German logistics and transportation firm HHLA.

The cooperation agreement will see the companies collaborate on developing use cases of clean hydrogen and clean hydrogen derivatives in harbour and maritime operations, according to a statement on Monday.

Under the agreement, AD Ports, ADNOC and HHLA will jointly develop new applications for clean hydrogen as well as establish

clean hydrogen supply chains between Khalifa Port in UAE and Hamburg, Germany.

"The agreement will support collaboration with HHLA on clean hydrogen handling in the Port of Hamburg and import into Germany

as well as further transport of hydrogen-related products within Germany," the statement said.

AD Ports, which operates ports, logistics and industrial zones in the UAE, will also explore

"logistics of low-carbon ammonia demonstration cargos", the statement said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

