AD Ports Group has completed a comprehensive environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) for the development and operation of a state-of-the-art multi-purpose terminal at Safaga Port.

AD Ports had signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Red Sea Port Authority (RSPA) for the development of the port.

The terminal is designed to handle 6 million metric tonnes of bulk cargo, 450,000 TEUs of containers, and more than 50,000 roll-on/roll-off units. AD Ports Group will focus on developing the upper infrastructure, including buildings, facilities, and superstructures. The terminal is strategically positioned as the primary gateway for regional development, enhancing trade efficiency and connectivity.

Diverse scientific methodologies

The ESIA was conducted using diverse scientific methodologies, complying with Egypt's national regulations and International Requirements, including Egypt's Law No 4 of 1994 for environmental protection, the IFC Performance Standards, and the World Bank Group’s EHS Guidelines.

Highlighted within the assessment’s findings were the significant benefits of the project, including economic growth through stimulating local economies, job creation, and boosting regional economic activity. Leveraging AD Ports Group’s experience in developing advanced port infrastructure, the terminal is well-positioned to improve accessibility and connectivity, while adopting environment-friendly practices that will reduce pollution and conserve natural resources.

The ESIA further highlights the impacts on community development, noting the anticipated improvement in community infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social services.

Mitigation measures

Comprehensive plans have been established, which include mitigation measures to address potential negative impacts during construction and operational phases, including dust emissions, noise levels, waste management, and occupational health and safety. This environmental management plan further outlines procedures for environmental management, self-monitoring, and social management, ensuring sustainable and responsible practices.

In parallel with the ESIA, the design of the multi-purpose terminal is aiming for net-zero certifications for two of its buildings, while incorporating various sustainable design features in the buildings and infrastructure. These features include carefully selected low-carbon materials, as well as energy and water efficient systems.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “As a Group, we are committed to sustainable and responsible port development, particularly in the communities in which we operate, so that we can actively contribute, positively, to the local economy and environment. However, we understand that our commitment extends beyond infrastructure and, together with the Red Sea Port Authority, we hope to create meaningful change that drives sustainable economic growth.

