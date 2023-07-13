RIYADH — The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) has said the number of passengers using the Haramain High-Speed Railway during Hajj 2023 reached over 750,000, with an increase of 96% compared to the same period in 2022.

The company revealed this while announcing the successful completion of its operational plan for the Haramain High-Speed Railway for this year's Hajj season.

The number of operated trips in Hajj 2023 reached 3,627, which is an increase of 79%, compared to the previous year.

SAR said the trips of Haramain Railway continued at an upward pace, amounting to 126 trips during peak days, in light with the high demand.

SAR operated additional trips during the season within its keenness to serve the Hajj pilgrims. The number of trips on the 7th day of Dhu al-Hijjah reached 131 trips, which is the highest number of trips on a single day in the Harmain Railway's history. Sixty of them departed from Makkah station, with a rate of 6 trips departing the station every hour.

The number of trips exceeded 3,400 scheduled trips during Hajj 2023 with 227 additional trips.

The Harmain Railway has transported the Hajj pilgrims and other travelers between Makkah and Madinah, with stops at the main station in Jeddah and the King Abdulaziz International Airport, in addition to King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh.

Commitment to arrival and departure schedules reached to 98%, which contributed to providing expanded options to transport the passengers with ease, who were able to select the time appropriate for them.

The Executive Vice President of the Haramain Railway and the Holy Sites Train in SAR, Eng. Rayan Al-Harbi, said the implementation of the operation plan for the Haramain Railway was conducted within an approved mechanism in coordination with the Saudi-Spanish Railway Project Company, which operates the Haramain Train, and the relevant authorities.

It has also been implemented within a comprehensive operational plan to facilitate the trips for Hajj pilgrims from and to the two Holy Mosques with safety and comfort.

