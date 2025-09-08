DUBAI: 7X, the trade, transport and logistics holding group, officially launched its new national network for logistics (NXN), coinciding with the 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025, which is being hosted by the UAE and organised by 7X in collaboration with the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

NXN will serve as a new benchmark in the postal, parcel, and logistics services, bringing together local and international service providers to offer their services through the NXN network. Built on a hybrid physical-digital infrastructure, the NXN provides individuals, businesses and the eCommerce sector with a seamless, unified experience for sending, receiving, storing parcels and fulfilling shipments.

NXN’s launch is in line with 7X’s strategic vision to create digital solutions that empower the business community and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics. It further represents the government’s commitment to achieve digital transformation, offer universal service accessibility and ensure streamlined processes, which are in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ initiative.

NXN was launched today at its inaugural branch in the Emirate of Dubai, in the presence of Badr Al-Olama, Chairman of 7X; Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X; Abdulaziz Alhammadi, General Manager of NXN; and representatives of strategic partners.

The network will include over 87 branches, more than 1,000 out-of-home pick-up and drop-off locations, smart lockers across the UAE, as well as digital channels that enable a seamless experience for customers. It provides same-day or next-day delivery options, as well as flexible pick-up from any location or smart locker, all within a unified service standard and single point-of-sale experience.

NXN also offers dark-store services and fulfilment logistics solutions to support ecommerce businesses and SMEs. Waslah, 7X’s digital logistics platform aggregator, manages its operations, which are seamlessly integrated with WAYN, the UAE’s Digital P.O. Box, to ensure correct addressing as well as secure and trusted delivery.

Tariq Al Wahedi, 7X Group CEO, commented: “Our goal is to create an open network that transforms logistics from a fragmented and expensive system to a unified, global ecosystem. NXN is the practical embodiment of this vision, it is a national platform, with quick market access and seamless integration between providers and customers offering lower costs and convenient accessibility through all its digital touchpoints and physical locations. NXN helps to reinforce the UAE’s leading position as a global logistics hub by making services easy and reliable.”

7X’s ongoing partnerships with leading local and global service providers, including DHL, Aramex, FedEx, and others, serve as the foundation for NXN. These collaborations position the partners, along with the Group’s subsidiaries EMX and FINTX, as key contributors to a new model that is transforming the logistics sector. This integration offers customers advanced services from any of NXN’s locations, while allowing logistics providers to expand their reach, reduce operational costs and complexity, and improve eCommerce businesses’ access to comprehensive logistics execution and dark-store solutions.

Abdulaziz Alhammadi said: “NXN’s launch is a strategic step towards establishing an integrated national network that will transform the UAE’s retail and logistics services.

The platform is designed around four interconnected pillars: the 'Send' pillar, which provides local and global shipping solutions through a wide network of postal and express delivery providers; the 'Receive' pillar, which ensures a flexible pick-up experience encompassing home delivery, smart lockers, returns management and mailbox services; and the 'Store' pillar, offering storage solutions through smart lockers, dark stores and specialised fulfilment centres to support e-commerce; and lastly the ‘Enable’ pillar, which puts SMEs at the core of our strategy, empowering them with the capabilities that were only available to larger enterprises.”

Alhammadi added: “NXN is more than just a logistics network; it is a unified national platform that empowers individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses to access new avenues for global trade from the UAE. By integrating the Waslah and WAYN platforms, we translate the nation’s vision for digital transformation and zero bureaucracy into tangible reality, further driving the UAE’s momentum towards a more efficient, innovative and competitive future.”

NXN is a testament to 7X’s commitment to supporting the digital transformation goals, enhancing the country's smart infrastructure, and achieving the UAE's goals of streamlining government operations while providing intelligent and flexible services to all. With NXN’s official launch, the new national network establishes a higher benchmark for the region's logistics sector and paves the way for national and international partnerships that promote sustainable models based on simplicity, reliability and innovation.