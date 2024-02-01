AJMAN: In 2023, public buses in Ajman served 2,581,376 passengers, with 1,910,151 travelling on domestic routes and 671,225 on external routes.

The emirate's bus network comprised 84,459 domestic routes and 41,652 external routes, accounting for a total of 126,111 routes.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director-General of the Ajman Transport Authority, highlighted the public transport sector’s vital role in advancing economic development, noting that the authority aims to ensure efficient public transport system.