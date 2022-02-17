Funds transferred by and through registered charities are being strictly monitored and scrutinised to ensure they don’t get misused by terrorists and money launderers, a minister has said.

The Labour and Social Development Ministry has partnered with the Interior Ministry and the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to crack down on violations, if any, and combat terror funding.

“There are 650 registered charity societies in the country, however, only 188 of them were licensed to receive donations in 2021, compared with 218 in 2020,” Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan told MPs yesterday.

“The ministry only grants the licence after reviewing that their causes are genuine and legal.

“We have no right to disclose details of social, charitable or humanitarian aid offered by these societies, because we see it as an invasion of privacy.

“However, their general activities are reviewed periodically during inspections, and all financial transactions and donations from local and foreign sources are being continously monitored.

“We want to ensure societies are spending money on legitimate causes and hence we partnered with the Interior Ministry and the CBB to follow up all transactions.“Violations, if any, will be dealt with seriously.

“In case of foreign transfers, wire transactions will have to be done directly or to authorised banks and all related procedures will have to be followed until the money reaches those intended abroad.

”The minister was responding in writing to a question by Parliament’s public utilities and environment affairs committee chairman Khalid Bu Onk on charitable societies and their activities.He said societies can hold general assembly meetings, however, the ministry should be informed 15 days prior.“If our presence is deemed necessary, we will show up as monitors, but mostly we don’t interfere as we are not legally-bound,” Mr Humaidan added.The minister revealed that since the launch of the Civil Social Fund in 2005 many active societies have been offered assistance.

“Societies depend on donations and state contributions, which means there is no proper income. So a competition in which outstanding ideas win cash awards, after assessment by an independent jury from Bahrain University, has been initiated,” said Mr Humaidan.

“The eligibility criteria and conditions change according to social needs, but societies have to consider presenting their best to get rewarded.”He said there are 13 registered elderly care homes under the umbrella of authorised societies, which receive BD140,000 annually from the ministry as financial aid.

“Following the success of the existing elderly care homes, plans are underway to have more societies operate such facilities,” he added.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).