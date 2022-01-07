KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Public Works has obtained conditional approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to launch a tender for maintaining the rainwater drainage network in Farwaniya and Jahra governorates. The validity period of the tender will be a maximum of 90 days, reports Al-Anba daily quoting reliable sources They explained that the tender contract is being prepared for signature by the Minister of Public Works Dr. Rana Al-Faris at the earliest.

The ministry obtained the approval of the State Audit Bureau for its contract with a local company. The contract term would be 730 days, according to some conditions related to the standardization of the content of the formula for the maintenance period. The schedules for the use of equipment and daily labor mentioned in the first chapter of the price tables are minimal.

The work plan does not overlap and recur with the sites that are still subject to the warranty period and the ten-year guarantee. The contract also takes into account some matters, including preparing a study of items related to previous experiences and considering the possibility of amending the conditions to include companies with experience in establishing and maintaining sewage networks, and rainwater drainage networks, as well as companies specialized in the field of tender work and abiding by the period of study of bids specified in the referral letter from the CAPT.