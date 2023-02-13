UAE - Speaking to the attendees at the opening of the World Government Summit (WGS), Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, WGS Chairman said that since its establishment in 2013 the world has witnessed crucial moments in its history.

“Our reality, expectation and our understanding of the future changed. We saw events that changed the world that was faster than we imagined,” he said. He also said that data plays an important role in policy making, economy and the services offered by governments. “Those who own data, own the future,” he said.

He cited artificial intelligence as one of the of the main forces to be reckoned with when it comes to looking into the future. “Artificial intelligence is the start of collective mind. Each one of us will become capable of being a writer, researcher, artist, lawyer, doctor and even a poet,” he said.

Al Gergawi said that there are many transformations will affect the world in the future: climate change, the changing economic world map, population growth, and the change in understanding literacy in the light of the continuously changing artificial intelligence.

“The adoption of these technologies is inevitable and not optional. The future conflicts between super powers will not be geopolitical but technopolitical on artificial intelligence,” he said.

