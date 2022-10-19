Egypt - ValU — one of Egypt’s leading buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platforms — signed a cooperation agreement with Telecom Egypt (TE) and WE to provide instalment services for customers in WE branches.

Under the agreement, TE will provide instalment services for the products it offers in its sales outlets throughout the republic for a period of up to 60 months without a down payment, which confirms TE’s keenness to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction, meet their advanced needs, and facilitate their access to available products and goods.

Mohamed Abu Taleb — Executive VP of Commercial Affairs at TE — said that signing the agreement with ValU will allow the company’s customers to obtain their different needs from the products provided by WE more easily.

Furthermore, CEO of ValU Walid Hassouna said that a partnership with the main telecommunications company in the Egyptian market with a constantly growing customer base will allow ValU to expand its services to a larger number of customers.

Through it, ValU will add a very important partner to its merchant network as well as provide innovative BNPL solutions to WE’s customer base.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).