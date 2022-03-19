A U.S. court dismissed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc on Friday that accused the company of antitrust violations for barring third-party sellers from offering better deals for their products elsewhere.

Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia granted Amazon’s motion to dismiss the complaint filed last year by Washington D.C. attorney general Karl Racine.

Amazon and Racine did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The decision did not state a reason for dismissing the case.

Racine alleged the online retailer's policy could make prices for a given product more expensive on platforms that compete with Amazon, since its prices include fees that can run as high as 40% of the total price.

Amazon on Thursday closed a $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM, combining the fabled moviemaker behind "Rocky" and James Bond with the Seattle-based retailing giant as it looks to draw consumers through more streaming video.

