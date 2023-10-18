DUBAI - The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has announced upgrading the digital services for 103 of its services to bring the average delivery time down to 4 minutes. This is part of the Ministry's commitment to increasing flexibility and enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

It was announced by the Ministry during the GITEX Global 2023 event, which kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday and runs until Friday.

Mohammad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, said, "The Ministry is keen to upgrade its digital services to provide the best experience to customers, thereby saving them more time and effort in conducting all their transactions. Reaching an average of four minutes for service delivery and delivering 30% of those services within two minutes reflects MOCCAE's significant progress in leveraging global digital and technological best practices.

He added, "This achievement contributes to improving the quality of life in the UAE. We are keen to make all transactions and services easier and more flexible by utilising the advanced digital infrastructure in the UAE."

Al Nuaimi continued, "We are working tirelessly to implement government directives that redesign our services and improve the technologies we use to deliver the best results in record time. This is all without any impediments or breakdowns, while meeting customers' needs, requirements and preferences."

MoCCAE provides pioneering digital services and allows customers to choose from a wide range of instant services, ensuring a smooth and effective experience without human interference. This drives positive customer satisfaction and contributes to the welfare and happiness of the community.

Dr. Amna Al Hosani, IT Director at MOCCAE, said, "The rapid development of digital technologies and changing customer expectations creates a challenge for us to manage customers' expectations effectively. The Ministry follows the Customer Experience (CX) application approach and continuously re-engineers digital services to meet customers' needs and expectations by redesigning processes from a customer perspective. This also enables the Ministry to maintain its ability to adapt to emerging trends and meet market requirements."

Dr. Al Hosani added, "Through our sophisticated techniques and commitment to customer satisfaction, our services have been re-engineered to provide an easy-to-use platform that enables individuals to use services in an unprecedented manner, by reducing the time needed to complete the application and obtain automatic delivery without human intervention."

The main features introduced to customers are a simplified advanced API that enables them to complete their orders in four minutes on average. These features include alerts of licence renewal or cancellation services. A real-time interactive dashboard has been developed that includes application data submitted by the customer, a proactive reminder of the licences that will expire and can be renewed, and several direct and accessible features such as add activity on licence, cancel activity, and licence termination.

MOCCAE endeavours to maintain a high level of privacy and security of customers' data, and reiterated that all data shared during the application process is dealt with in the most confidential manner using reliable security measures.

The Ministry has also launched new payment channels to provide a multi-channel payment experience that employs the latest technologies. These channels include APPLE PAY, SAMSUNG PAY, and GOOGLE PAY.

Re-engineering digital services is vital to improving processes, improving customer experience, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and maintaining competitiveness in the digital age.