DUBAI- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has launched a ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) and coding license in cooperation with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office.

The license, which is a UAE first, will advance the country's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which aims to enhance the UAE's reputation in this field by attracting AI companies and coders from around the world.

Companies holding the license will be able to work within a stimulating environment at the DIFC Innovation Hub, which is the largest cluster of FinTech and innovation companies in the region. The Hub hosts more than 500 firms, ranging from start-ups to global unicorns, representing over 60 percent of GCC FinTechs.

The license provides an opportunity to obtain the UAE Golden Visas for employees working in those companies.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, commented, "Such initiatives reflect positively on the country's readiness to become a global destination for pioneering the future industries by adopting advanced technology stimulating innovation in various fields. The UAE Government is keen to support digital transformation processes that embody of the directives His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"This is being achieved by developing digital activities and providing innovative solutions that improve governments' performance and the lives of communities. DIFC has opened new horizons for leading global companies that aspire to enhance their efforts in AI and expand their businesses further."

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "Dubai and DIFC are global ambassadors for AI. Financial Services companies in DIFC and a broad spectrum of other industries across the emirate are setting the standard that contributes to the UAE's ambitious goal to have an internationally competitive, knowledge-based economy."