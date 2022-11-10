ABU DHABI - The Global Media Congress today announced the launch of its smart app across “Google Play” and “App Store” as part of its strategy to invest the latest media technologies, artificial intelligence tools and applications to raise the level of customer satisfaction.

The "Global Media Congress" application provides a virtual tour to view the various pavilions of the global event, explore the conference and exhibition agendas, as well as view the various specialised workshops accompanying the event.

The app allows its users to obtain accurate information about all global event sponsors, exhibitors, participants, all sections and plans of the exhibition, conference dates and specialised workshops during the days of Congress from 15th to 17th November.

The app also allows visitors to view a database with information on all participating entities via a distinguished search in the application according to their media specialisations as well as the participating countries and access them easily and conveniently at the event site.

Using the mobile app, visitors will be able to schedule their visits to attend the conference and participate in the specialised workshops and the dates set for them to help them organise their visit to the pavilions, the most prominent events of the conference and the various specialised workshops.

The application also provides a pioneering experience for visitors, introducing them to the latest and most important events of the Congress and other various services and features.

App is officially available for users of the Android operating system, where they can download the application by visiting the “Google Play” store via the link

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sherpa.gmccontainer

While you can Access the application using iPhone and iPad devices through the App Store via the link

https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/global-media-congress/id6444215261

The application is also available to visitors of the Global Media Congress website www.globalmediacongress.ae.