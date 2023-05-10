Sultan AlNeyadi has successfully completed another mission aboard the ISS, where he is on a six-month research trip.

The UAE astronaut shared a video of himself executing and monitoring a mission in which the ISS released the Cygnus spacecraft, which had earlier been sent to the orbiting laboratory. It had contained '3,700 kg of essential cargo' for the astronauts' mission.

The spacecraft, now filled with waste, was sent back to the Earth to safely burn up in its atmosphere. In the video, AlNeyadi follows the movements of the craft on the monitors in front of him. At one point he notes that the ISS might be above Libya.

Recently I had the opportunity to monitor and execute the task of releasing the Cygnus spacecraft, filled with waste from the ISS as it safely burned up in Earth's atmosphere. A few months back, this spacecraft had delivered about 3,700 kg of essential cargo for our mission. pic.twitter.com/W7Ek332k73 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 9, 2023

