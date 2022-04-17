Turkcell, a leading mobile operator in Turkey and Ericsson have recently signed a collaboration agreement for the digital transformation of industries utilizing Ericsson Private Network solution.

Ericsson will support Turkcell to identify and analyse potential use cases for potential engagement opportunities in industries via a fully-dedicated, on-premise Ericsson Private Networks solution.

The agreement serves as the basis for mutual collaboration between Turkcell and Ericsson for the exploration, development, and identification of use cases for different industries in Turkey like smart manufacturing, oil and gas, ports, airports, energy and utilities, and mining.

Use cases range from tracking assets, real-time automation to enhanced productivity, optimizing business operations through digital twins and data-driven insights, performing better site inspections or remote-controlled robotics to increase worker safety, and leveraging the capabilities of digital technologies such as Augmented Reality to enhance worker capabilities.

Ceyhun Özata, Executive Vice President for Corporate Sales at Turkcell said: “We are always looking ahead in our digital journey. Partnering with Ericsson on the Private Network solution contributes to the digital transformation of enterprises and industries in Turkey. With the support of Ericsson's leadership and ecosystem of Industry 4.0 partners, we will benefit from a high-performance, secure, and flexible private network that will open doors to numerous use cases in the diverse pool of industries in Turkey.”

The collaboration is driven by the successful deployment of the Ericsson Private Network trial that was conducted recently at the beginning of February in the Turkcell Office.

Işıl Yalçın, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Turkey at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “As a long-term partner and research and development collaborator, Ericsson supports Turkcell to create a future-proof, technology-agnostic network. The partnership with Turkcell will drive the collaboration between local and global Industry 4.0 partners to develop industrial solutions. We are proud of this milestone in Turkcell’s digital journey and look forward to the digital transformation of the industries in Turkey.”

Ericsson Private Networks offers secure and simple connectivity that optimizes and simplifies business operations with a cloud-based network management portal and a troubleshooting application, built to meet enterprise Information Technology (IT) and Operation Technology (OT) users' self-management needs while keeping sensitive data safe on site.

Having zero downtime upgrades and keeping sensitive data on-premise, Ericsson’s private network provides high-performance through Service-Level Agreements (SLAs).

