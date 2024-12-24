Riyadh: Snowflake, an American cloud-based data storage company, expanded its presence in the Middle East after establishing a new regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, according to a press release.

In line with Vision 2030, the new office is expected to meet Saudi Arabia’s data residency and sovereignty requirements so that data can reside within the Kingdom’s borders.

Mohamed Zouari, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Snowflake, said: “Snowflake’s expansion in Saudi Arabia is a pivotal step in our commitment to supporting and empowering Saudi organisations to meet local data regulations with faster, cost-efficient, secure, and compliant data solutions.”

“With our local deployment on Google Cloud, organisations in the KSA can use a foundational data strategy to unlock deeper data insights powered by AI, driving business innovation, all while meeting the highest standards of data residency and sovereignty,” Zouari added.

The country’s data analytics market is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% during 2024-2032, highlighting the Kingdom's commitment to leveraging data-driven insights and AI technologies.

With the addition of Snowflake’s deployment on Google Cloud in Riyadh, regional customers will have access to choose a geographical region that best suits their operational needs.

