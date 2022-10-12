A national programme that will see Dh15 billion worth of advanced Emirati technological products exported annually has been launched.

The programme will accelerate the pace of technological transformation in the industrial and production sectors.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the programme aims to develop 1,000 technological projects

. It will see the establishment of national centres for industrial empowerment.