SHARJAH- Sharjah Children, a subsidiary of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, has achieved outstanding results in the global competition for the Virtual Aerial Drones Competition "VRAD", after earning third place globally, held virtually through "Robotify" in the US.

The competition system relied virtually on the use of the Python language in virtual programming drones to discover space, specifically Mars, by using sensors to find out the locations of certain minerals and obtain the highest score from the competing team by extracting more minerals in a less period.

Noura Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of Sharjah Children, stated the association is pleased with the outstanding achievement in the competition by obtaining the third ranking in the world. However, it is only an extension of a series of continuous accomplishments due to well-studied and integrated plans.